Trick Williams Releases Pete Dunne Diss Track Ahead of WWE NXT

Trick Williams is set to battle Pete Dunne on this week’s NXT, and he released a diss track on his rival ahead of the show. Williams posted the song to his YouTube account on Monday, taking shots against Dunne before the two face off on Tuesday’s show. You can check it out below.

The two stars have been at odds over the last several weeks since Dunne attacked Williams back in late July on an episode of NXT. Dunne again attacked Williams after the main event of Sunday’s NXT No Mercy, hitting him with a Bitter End on the ringside floor.