Trick Williams Praises Oba Femi as ‘The Real Deal’ Following WWE NXT Title Loss
January 8, 2025 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with DC 101, former WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams discussed his title loss to Oba Femi at last night’s NXT New Year’s Evil. Oba Femi won the title in a Triple Threat Match against Williams and Eddy Thorpe.
Williams said on the loss (via Fightful), “Being real, calling a spade a spade, as much as I’m not happy about what happened, Oba is the real deal. He is the most dominant presence in the ring that I’ve faced thus far. There is only one Oba Femi. The truth is, also, there is only one Trick Williams.”
