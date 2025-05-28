wrestling / News
Trick Williams To Speak on Thursday’s Episode of TNA Impact
May 28, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wreestling has announced that World Champion Trick Williams will speak on tomorrow night’s episode of Impact. Williams won the belt from Joe Hendry at Under Siege this past weekend. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Matt Cardona
* Lei Ying Lee vs. Ash by Elegance
* Ariana Grace & Santino Marella vs. Victoria Crawford & Robert Stone
* Mance Warner vs. TBD
* We’ll hear from Trick Williams
We'll hear from NEW TNA World Champion @_trickwilliams THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/rIIs7sWvyr
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 28, 2025
