Trick Williams To Speak on Thursday’s Episode of TNA Impact

TNA Wreestling has announced that World Champion Trick Williams will speak on tomorrow night’s episode of Impact. Williams won the belt from Joe Hendry at Under Siege this past weekend. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Matt Cardona

* Lei Ying Lee vs. Ash by Elegance

* Ariana Grace & Santino Marella vs. Victoria Crawford & Robert Stone

* Mance Warner vs. TBD

* We’ll hear from Trick Williams