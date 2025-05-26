wrestling / News
Trick Williams Captures TNA World Championship At NXT Battleground
Trick Williams is your new TNA World Champion, defeating Joe Hendry in the main event of NXT Battleground. Williams captured the title in the first time the title was defended on a WWE PPV during Sunday’s PPV. The finish saw Wlliams bring the TNA Title into the ring and while he didn’t get to hit Hendry with it, it ended up on the mat and Williams dropped Hendry face first on the belt before he hit the Trick Shot for the win.
This is Williams’ first TNA World Title reign of course, and it ends Hendry’s reign at 126 days. Hendry won the title from Nic Nemeth at TNA Genesis in January. You can see highlights from the match below:
😱 😱 😱 @joehendry is wasting NO TIME!#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/SGctEOVEZ3
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
😲 😲 😲 @_trickwilliams is just mocking @joehendry…#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/r0BG3zwMt9
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
TRICK-A-ROONI?!@joehendry just put a stop to it immediately! 😱#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/T4APPrDXTK
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
HOW?!?!@_trickwilliams puts @joehendry through the announce desk but the champ still survives! 🤯#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/DRVGJLcqtn
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
OH. MY. GOD.
TRICK WILLIAMS IS THE NEW TNA WORLD CHAMPION!!!#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/7BfAkTMKRO
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
EVERYTHING has changed… 😱
Trick Williams just made HISTORY in Tampa! #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/fvOQL1QJM7
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Mandatory WWE Talent Meeting Regarding Medical Treatments
- Sandman Criticizes Kurt Angle For Walking Out After ECW Show, Angle Says To Do Something About It
- Notes from TNA Wrestling Under Siege and Tonight’s Taping
- Details On Possible Reasons For WWE Moving Wrestlemania 42 To Las Vegas