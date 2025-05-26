wrestling / News

Trick Williams Captures TNA World Championship At NXT Battleground

May 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trick Williams WWE NXT Battleground Image Credit: WWE

Trick Williams is your new TNA World Champion, defeating Joe Hendry in the main event of NXT Battleground. Williams captured the title in the first time the title was defended on a WWE PPV during Sunday’s PPV. The finish saw Wlliams bring the TNA Title into the ring and while he didn’t get to hit Hendry with it, it ended up on the mat and Williams dropped Hendry face first on the belt before he hit the Trick Shot for the win.

This is Williams’ first TNA World Title reign of course, and it ends Hendry’s reign at 126 days. Hendry won the title from Nic Nemeth at TNA Genesis in January. You can see highlights from the match below:

