Trinity Comments On Possibly Returning To The Ring
December 26, 2022
During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), former WWE and TNA wrestler Trinity spoke about possibly making a comeback in wrestling. She noted that she ‘always’ has the itch to come back. Her last match was in 2013 against ODB at TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown.
She said: “I’m always ready to rumble. I’ve always been doing stunts, really all through wrestling I was doing the stunts and the wrestling so I never got out of it. So, I just keep going with the flow so I am always kind of rolling and fighting anyway, whether it’s wrestling or stunt fighting.“
