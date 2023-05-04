wrestling / News
Trinity Fatu On Her Journey to Impact, Setting Sights On Knockouts Title
May 3, 2023 | Posted by
Trinity Fatu recently weighed in on her road to Impact Wrestling and her goal to win the Knockouts Championship. Fatu talked about her arrival in Impact on Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On joining Impact: “So much has been going on. This last year of my life has been really life-changing in all the right ways. It sent me on a whole new chapter in my career and also in my personal life. It just really shook things up, and I’m here.”
On her goal in Impact: “Girl, you know. The Knockouts World Championship. I want to work my way up from the bottom all the way to the top, no matter how long it takes, whatever I need to do, whoever I need to go through. I’m ready for that journey.”
