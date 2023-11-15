Trinity Says Her Match With Mickie James at BFG Ranks an All-Time Moment for Her

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, Impact Knockouts Champion Trinity discussed defending the title against Mickie James at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory last month. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Trinity on facing Mickie James: “That’ll be one of my all-time favorite moments. Just being in there with someone as iconic and as trailblazing as Mickie, it really gave me a boost of confidence myself that I needed at the point to be in such a high profile match against her, with her. To come out victorious, it’s helped me more than I can even put into words, that I can even explain.”

On her relationship with James: “And to do it with someone who is such a friend to me, who’s been such a supporter through my wrestling career, it was just magical. It’s things like that that I’ve been able to do and I’ve been able to accomplish … one of the perks to … me leaving and making the decisions that I made … it’s just one of those things that I feel one of the blessings that … has come out of a stressful situation for me at the time. But yeah, it was a beautiful, beautiful night for me.”

Trinity won her match against James at Bound for Glory via submission.