Triple H Confirms That Chad Gable Is Still Alive After Wyatt Sicks Attack

A week ago on WWE Raw, Chad Gable fell victim to the Wyatt Sicks as part of thier debut. During the incident, Gable was seen with blood trickling from his temple, suggesting a possible gunshot wound.

Gable was removed from a Money in the Bank qualifying match on tonight’s Raw as originally, he was scheduled to compete in a triple threat match alongside Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed. However, last week, Ilja Dragunov replaced Gable only later add Gable back into the bout.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Triple H was asked about the speculation surrounding this situation (per Fightful).

“Yeah, he’s good. You see things on TV, and it escalated quickly from, ‘Here’s Chad Gable laying down, he’s obviously unconscious, got a little blood on him,’ to, ‘Oh my god, he got shot in the head, he’s dead.’ Here’s obituaries being put up on him and people wishing him well. Look, it’s one of the wonderful things about our fans is, they just love to be engaged in the product and to, in their minds, fantasize where it can go and what it’s gonna be. It’s an awesome part of what we do. Every now and then, we gotta pull back into reality a little bit, like, ‘No, Chad Gable is still alive,’ if we can just clarify that for the record. He’s still alive, and if you come to [Raw] tonight, you will probably see him actually competing. That’s the kind of stud he is,” Triple H said.