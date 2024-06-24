Triple H Comments On Debut of Jacob Fatu, Calls Him A ‘Game Changer’

As previously reported, Jacob Fatu made his WWE debut on last Friday’s episode of Smackdown, officially joining the Bloodline. In an interview with The Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Triple H praised Fatu following his arrival, calling him a ‘game changer’ in WWE.

He said: “When you talk about Tribal Chief, you’re talking about Roman Reigns, no matter who lays claim to that now. You see the Bloodline carrying on. You see Solo putting himself out there as the Tribal Chief. You see Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa coming in. You see those guys starting to run wild. Then, the game changer happens of Jacob Fatu coming in. He’s a game changer. You very clearly see that shift of ‘we’re running the show now. This is the new Tribal Chief. This is the new Head of the Table.’ That’s only going to last so long before there is a return. Let’s hope that Heyman’s nerves can take it. He looks like he’s on his very last nerve. It’s an exciting time. That is ramping up big and they’re starting to go after Cody Rhodes and the WWE Title.“