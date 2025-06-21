wrestling / News

Triple H Meets Lebron James At Fanatics Fest

June 21, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Space Jam: A New Legacy Lebron James

Two kings met during this weekend’s Fanatics Fest as WWE CCO Triple H met NBA legend Lebron James. The Game marked the occasion with a post on Twitter, noting that King James met the King of Kings.

James has been a fan of WWE for years and has attended shows in the past.

