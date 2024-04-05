Triple H Says He Has No Regrets After Retiring From Wrestling: ‘I’m Good With It’

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Triple H spoke about his in-ring retirement due to health issues, noting that he has no regrets about being done. He announced his retirement two years ago.

He said: “No, I don’t think so. I don’t think I should be out there taking bumps. I have a jumpstarter. That’s all good. That’s a backup system if anything goes bad in your life, which could happen to anybody at any given time. I have a backup system. You don’t want to unplug the wires. It’s funny, people will be like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I forgot you can’t.’ I’m totally good with that. I rode until the wheels fell off. Almost literally. I’m great with that. I was at a place where I should have been retiring anyway. I was at a place in my mind where I wanted to be done with it. The last year, right before this all happened, I was asked to be at WrestleMania for two days. ‘I need you, you can work with anybody you want.’ I said, ‘I don’t think I want to do it.’ ‘Please think about it. Let’s just do it. Please think about it.’ I thought about it and was going to go back and say, ‘I’m not doing it,’ and then I had to not do it. I was already there. I’m good with it. I have zero regrets.“