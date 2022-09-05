Triple H On If He Feared Death, If He’ll Ever Wrestle Again, Original Plan For Him At WrestleMania 38

In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Triple H detailed the heart issues he suffered from that caused him to take a hiatus from WWE, and noted that because of those issues, he will never wrestle again. He also mentioned that he was originally scheduled to work an angle with Gable Stevenson at WrestleMania 38 before the health issues caused him to pull out. Highlights from his comments are below.

On how he will never wrestle again: “So I have a defibrillator in my chest which clearly is why I’m not wrestling, it’s why I would never wrestle again, which a lot of people ask me about, was I upset about that, the answer is no.”

On why not being able to wrestle again doesn’t bother me: “When they told me, I was like, ‘OK.’ I think Steph took it way harder than I did and was like, ‘It’s not bothering you?’ I was like, no, I rode it until the wheels fell off. I did everything I wanted to do and then some. It’s not about that for me and never has been. And I have a creative outlet. If the business is the adrenaline rush and sort of that magic of why you do this, right, those moments, I was getting those moments with all these other people. The difference to me in the business when I was wrestling, when I was an in-ring performer, it’s like saying, the success that you have, you’re very proud of and it’s why you do what you do, you love what you do, but when your kids get older and you begin to watch them do the things that they love and succeed at it, your level of pride will be at, that’s almost more rewarding than your career was for you. I feel that for these, from the time I was doing that at NXT, I’ll feel that on Saturday.”

On if he feared death due to his heart issues: “The whole time. It’s funny, I get emotional thinking about it, in some ways, it’s a gift to look at your life through those eyes. If they tell you you’re going to die on Tuesday, no one is going to, ‘Oh shit, I have a board meeting on Friday,’ right? It’s irrelevant.”

On what the original plan was for him at WrestleMania 38: “There was a plan for me to do something at WrestleMania that we had talked about, I was going to do something with Gable Steveson and try to get him launched and get going.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit BT Sports with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.