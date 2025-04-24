Triple H Reflects On Training Floyd Mayweather Jr. For Match At WrestleMania 24

Triple H recently looked back at his experience training Floyd Mayweather Jr. for his match with the Big Show at WrestleMania 24. The WWE CCO appeared on the Flagrant podcast and during the conversation he recalled how he helped Mayweather prepare for his match against Show.

“I helped him when he wrestled for us and fought Big Show,” Triple H recalled (per Fightful). “I trained him for that. He would show up with this massive entourage, everybody hooting and hollering and just crazy. We’d talk for a little bit, and he’d be like, ‘You want to get down to work?’ ‘Yeah.’ He’d whistle or something, ‘Alright, business. Everybody out.’ Everybody would stop talking, and anybody who stayed would stop talking, and everybody else would get out of the room. He was laser-focused.”

He continued, “The first time we trained together, we did two hours, and then I had to go on the road. I came back to Vegas and same thing, everyone is there, he tells everyone to get out, and I go, ‘I want to review what we talked about last time.’ He goes, ‘Can I say it to you?’ He went on for 20 minutes and told me everything. I was like, ‘Damn. Alright.’”

Mayweather defeated Big Show at the 2008 PPV.