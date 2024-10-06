– During the post-show press conference for tonight’s WWE Bad Blood, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed WWE Raw’s upcoming move to Netflix in January 2025, along with the production show on Netflix, and how it will be “WWE in all its glory.” Below are some highlights from the presser:

Triple H on WWE Raw’s production flow after moving to Netflix: “So here’s the cool thing about what we do, slightly different from a lot of other sports. Other sports, someone like Netflix picks them up, and someone has to produce that content because the other sport does not produce the content. We do everything we do, then we deliver the product. They turn on the signal, we deliver it out. That is one of the wonderful things about WWE, that not everybody is in that place.”

On WWE on Netflix being WWE in all its glory: “So while I think Netflix gives us this incredible canvas to paint on, and we are looking to paint a masterpiece like we have never done before when we are on their, but it’s us doing it. It is going to be WWE in all its glory. We are just going to turn the volume up a lot. We have the ability to do that with Netflix I think in a way we have maybe not really had that opportunity before, and certainly, to when we do that, hit all of the U.S. with Raw, but then with SmackDown and NXT, and all the PLE’s, hit 80% of the globe starting January 6, where we were strong in all those places, and with Netflix, it goes another level.”

On how hard they are working on the Netflix move: “The one thing I can say is we are working intently on that and put in a lot of hard work into it, but I’m so excited about the opportunity of what that presents for us. Wait and see, but it’s going to be awesome.”

WWE Raw will continue airing on USA Network, with a two-hour length, throughout the rest of 2024. The show then moves to Netflix starting in January 2025.

