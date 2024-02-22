wrestling / News

Triple H Shares Photos From Perth Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

February 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Triple H Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H shared photos from around Perth, Australia ahead of this weekend’s Elimination Chamber event. Triple H and Rhea Ripley appeared on the local Triple M Perth radio station, and he also shared photos from the WWE Superstore. You can see the photos below.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled for Saturday, February 24. The event will be held at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elimination Chamber, Triple H, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading