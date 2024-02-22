– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H shared photos from around Perth, Australia ahead of this weekend’s Elimination Chamber event. Triple H and Rhea Ripley appeared on the local Triple M Perth radio station, and he also shared photos from the WWE Superstore. You can see the photos below.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled for Saturday, February 24. The event will be held at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

A big thank you to @TripleMPerth for having @RheaRipley_WWE & myself on to talk #WWEChamber. We had a great time. pic.twitter.com/JlsTUw6E6w — Triple H (@TripleH) February 22, 2024