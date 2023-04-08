Triple H Announces On Smackdown That WWE Draft Is Coming Soon

The WWE Draft is returning soon, as announced by Triple H on this week’s Smackdown. The WWE CCO came out to the ring on tonight’s episode to sing the praises of WrestleMania 39’s success. After he was done with that, he announced that the WWE Draft will be taking place in a few weeks.

The Game noted that every Superstar will be eligible for the draft, saying it would be “bigger than ever” and would “change the game.” It’s not clear if that means that the NXT roster will be eligible for the draft or not.

An exact date was not revealed for the draft.