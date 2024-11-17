Triple H, Stephanie McMahon Attend UFC 309

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were in attendance at UFC 309 on Saturday night. The WWE CCO and former President of the company were cageside at the Madison Square Garden event last night. You can see a photo of the couple at the event below.

Triple H also made the rounds on social media when he was seen greeting President-Elect Donald Trump at the event.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon following the incredible co-main event at #UFC309 pic.twitter.com/XRgVhRNrno — Cigano (@Cigano300) November 17, 2024