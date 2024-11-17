wrestling / News

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon Attend UFC 309

November 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
UFC 309 Triple H Stephanie McMahon Image Credit: UFC

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were in attendance at UFC 309 on Saturday night. The WWE CCO and former President of the company were cageside at the Madison Square Garden event last night. You can see a photo of the couple at the event below.

Triple H also made the rounds on social media when he was seen greeting President-Elect Donald Trump at the event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, UFC 309, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading