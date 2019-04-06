Triple H Takes Multiple Shots At AEW During WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

During tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony (check out our full report), Triple H took a couple of shots at AEW. During D-Generation X’s induction, first Triple H said that putting “EVP” (Executive Vice President) in front of your name makes people feel important (a reference to Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega all being Executive Vice Presidents with AEW).

Later in the segment (clip below), when Billy Gunn said that Vince McMahon can’t fire him again (since he no longer works for WWE and now works for AEW), Triple H joked that Vince would buy that “piss-ant” company just to fire Gunn again. The segment featured the crowd chanting “AEW” at one point.

Shawn Michaels got in on it as well, later joking that Gunn always over-promises and under-delivers, and that they are thankful that he is out here and is “all in.”