Triple H Announces Theme Song For WWE Royal Rumble

Charli XCX is providing the theme song for the WWE Royal Rumble, as confirmed by Triple H. The WWE CCO announced on Monday that the pop megastar’s “Von Dutch” will be the theme song for Saturday’s PPV, as you can see below.

“Von Dutch” is the first single of Charli’s album Brat, which topped the charts last year. The Royal Rumble airs Saturday night live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally.