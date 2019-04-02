Triple H Is Thrilled for Chyna’s Hall of Fame Induction, Says It’s Fitting She’s Going in With DX

– The CBS Sports State of Combat show recently interviewed WWE Superstar Triple H, who discussed Chyna receiving a WWE Hall of Fame induction this year as part of D-Generation X. Below are some highlights.

Triple H on being thrilled Chyna and her family: “It’s awesome. I’m thrilled for her as the human being that I knew, for her family and for her sister, who I knew. There is probably not a woman who has ever made as big of an impact as she did. Somebody that transcended the business on her own and I’m sure will be in the Hall of Fame sometime on her own. I think it’s fitting she is in there with DX in the beginning because it’s how she started, and I think it’s what it should be.”

Triple H on the class Chyna is going in with: “After she left the business and everything else prevented [her Hall of Fame induction] for a period of time, it’s funny because people look at it and go, ‘Finally, they are putting her in.’ But she’s going into a class with Honky Tonk Man. Like, he’s just getting in there and is a generation before. It’s not a time-limit type thing. … I’m thrilled that it’s this year, partly because finally the time has passed where everything can just happen and it can be right for her where the moment of putting her in the Hall of Fame for this manner is about her accomplishments and not about anything else. That was always my bigger point of this. You can’t do it when [the negative] becomes the conversation. The conversation needs to be about her accomplishments and what she did here.”

Triple H on how Chyna is going in the same year the women will headline WrestleMania: “If you could go back and say it to her, it’s something that in that point of time you would be like, ‘No way, that would have been inconceivable.’ She probably inspired a lot of the women that are doing what they are doing right now, and it couldn’t have been any more of the right time and the right spot, and it all happened for a reason that way.”