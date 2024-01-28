Triple H Says He Hasn’t Read Vince McMahon Lawsuit, Wants To Focus On Positives, Says Company Doing ‘Everything Possible’ To Protect Talent

Triple H spoke to the media during the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 post-show media scrum and was asked several questions about the Vince McMahon sexual assault and trafficking lawsuit that was filed this week. He said he has not read the lawsuit and that he wants to focus on the positives surrounding WWE and not the negatives, and did say that WWE is doing “everything possible” to protect talent. Highlights from his comments are below.

On his reaction to the Vince McMahon sexual assault and trafficking lawsuit that was filed this week: “I’m going to do exactly what you’d expect me to do here. We just had an amazing week and I just said it, 10 year, $5 billion dollar Netflix deal, The Rock joining our board, we just sold out the Royal Rumble with 48,000 people in Tropicana Field. I choose to focus on the positive. Yes, there is a negative but I want to focus on that and just keep it to that.”

On what WWE is doing to protect talent in the wake of the Vince McMahon situation: “I’ll give you the most generalized answer that I can, everything possible. And that is a very important thing to us, very important topic to us, it’s as simple as everything possible.”

On if he read the lawsuit against Vince McMahon: “I did not. I think Cody mentioned it, that we all found out real time when you were, and that’s the truth. I’ll go back to what I said before, this is an amazing week for us and I just, at this point, I don’t even want to get bogged down in the negatives of it, I just want to focus on the positives of where we’re going and we’re in the most exciting time of the year for us, the most exciting point to me business wise that we’ve ever had. I think Cody might have said, I don’t know exactly how he said it, but the best position of this company since the Attitude Era, I’ve been through that era, I understand what it’s like, and I feel like we are in the middle of, and while we might not be able to put our finger on it right now, but 5-10 years from now, we’ll be saying, wow, what a time that was. I want to focus on that.”

