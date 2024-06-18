Triple H Wants Chad Gable To Be In WWE Forever

Chad Gable confirmed that he has re-signed with WWE ahead of his WWE Intercontinental Title match against Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle.

During the Clash At The Castle post-show, Triple H discussed Gable signing a new deal with the company (per Fightful).

Triple H said, “He’s an amazing performer. I would like for him to be here forever, for him to be able to perform at the highest level, be seen by the most people, have an incredible career, leave here as healthy as possible. The environment has changed, and he is part of that change. To me, it would have been a shame…I would have been sad if he had been here all this time and he just went elsewhere, for whatever reason. I would have been happy for him if that was right for him and I would have wished him incredible success wherever he went. That’s part of the game and this business, but he’s an incredible performer. I’m thrilled he’s here. I’m thrilled he’s home, where he should be. We’re all doing this together, that’s what is great about this. There is a unified movement that everybody seems to be loving and we’re all headed in the same direction. It’s just a massive movement of positive, excited young talents, and some older, that are looking to run through a wall to take this to another level. As big as it is, they are looking to make this beyond anybody’s expectations of what it can be. That mindset, especially people like Chad, he came up through the PC and we worked together for a long time. I know what his expectations are because we helped put it in him. I’m just thrilled he’s here and excited to move forward with him.”