Trish Stratus On If She Felt Any Hesitation To Return, Competing At WrestleMania Again

Trish Stratus is in the middle of a renewed WWE run, and she recently talked about making her return and competing at WrestleMania. Stratus began a new run in WWE earlier this year and is now engaged in a feud with Becky Lynch as a heel. She talked about coming back on the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, and you can check out some highlights below:

On if she felt any hesitation to come back: “I felt like — I don’t know. It’s funny, that was like so long ago. There’s like a whole pandemic that went through. You know, honestly, when I went back they were having the live events, and they were coming they were through Toronto. And twice I had dabbled with the girls in the ring. But you know what it was, was like the fans being so interested in this ‘fantasy booking,’ and seeing this kind of happen.

“And when I keep saying there’s boxes that I want to check, if I’m going to come back there’s like these certain boxes I want to check. I want the fans to be interested. I want them to care, like I don’t just come back for my own, for all my kicks. I want like something that’s interesting, like you know, ‘Charlotte vs. Trish Stratus, oh my God, that’s interesting.’ And when Becky and I were exchanging, it was literally a social media feud, and people were into it, right? People were so into it, and when we faced off in Toronto like it was really fun. The same with Bailey and I, there’s a moment we had in the ring in Toronto for Raw. So I think just doing that and getting the mix, seeing the interest from fans. And then that’s where also , ‘m sure that’s where WWE got the interest from. It’s like, ‘Oh this could this could work.’

On returning to the ring at WrestleMania: “Yeah [it felt good]. I mean like, the history, knowing that they were like, ‘WrestleMania’s going Hollywood again.’ 18 years prior to that I had been, same thing, we’d been in LA. But like what a difference, right? We’re at the Staple Center, you know. Here we are in [SoFi Stadium], 80,0000-plus people, two nights in a row. And it’s just like, ‘Wow!’ Just to see how far the business has grown, how it’s evolved, how the women’s role has evolved. To be a part of it was an honor.

“And you know, I did feel a little bit like, ‘Mm, can I do it? Can I go still in the ring?’ But it really just feels like home for me. When I walk through the curtain I just, I’m ready to go. And look, my motto in life is ‘Preparedness meets opportunity.’ I don’t let things go by. I will be prepared for the moments that I’m given, for the opportunities I’m given. So though I did have a torn hamstring at the time, which did not allow me to fully prepare like I wanted to. But being out there doing my thing, it just, it’s like what I do. My body’s like ‘Nah, I got this.’ It just feels like home.”

