Trish Stratus Looks Back At Her Heel Turn At WrestleMania 20

Trish Stratus turned heel and aligned with Christian at WrestleMania 20, and she recently looked back at the turn as well as the original plans. During an appearance on the Getting Over Podcast, Stratus talked about her turn, which came during a match between Christian and Jericho, who was Stratus’ on-screen love interest at the time. Stratus attacked Jericho during the match in what appeared to be a mistake, then she turned on Jericho after the match.

Stratus talked about what the original plans were for the angle and more during her conversation, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On what the storyline was originally supposed to be: “There are a couple of crazy things. I believe everything happens for a reason. During that storyline, it was supposed to be, the whole beginning of the storyline was for Chris Jericho and I to end up together and we were going to be Trishtopher, and we were this quirky Canadian comedy duo, which people get annoyed with but find endearing. That was supposed to be the whole thing. When Vince came to us, the night of WrestleMania, and said, ‘I think we’re going to change things up. We’re going to have…’ and he explained I would go heel. ‘What? This is so many months of storyline to get to this moment.’ We were excited about it. We thought fans wanted this, and they did, and that’s why he changed it. Fans wanted it so bad, he thought no one ever expected me to turn. For me, personally, it was a great moment and I was able to turn.”

On the heel turn: “That was the first change that allowed for something positive. Christian ended up getting injured, I hate to say it, it helped my character because I wasn’t a side piece anymore, I was ‘the one.’ It was basically Jericho vs. Trish Stratus. The guys were fighting on my behalf, maybe Tomko would have a match, but the storyline was Trish and Jericho. It allowed me to grow as a heel, work alongside Jericho, who is amazing and I learned so much working in that capacity. It could have been really good, but I think everything happens for a reason. That was my best work as a heel, and my most enjoyable time, for sure. Who knows what it could have been had Christian continued, but it was what it was, and I think it worked out pretty good.”