Trish Stratus Recalls Declining Playboy Offers During WWE Run

Trish Stratus turned down offers to pose for Playboy during her time in WWE, and she recently looked back at the decision. Stratus spoke with Inside the Ropes and talked about her reasoning for turning down the offer, noting that it really just wasn’t her style.

“This whole sexy thing is not really my thing, believe it or not,” Stratus said (per Wrestling Inc). “They asked me a number of times and I just declined a number of times. This whole sexy thing is not necessarily a natural thing to me, I’m very tomboy, like I look back at some of my interviews and they were like, ‘What’s your favorite? List your lingerie,’ and I’d be like, ‘I wear boxer shorts bitches and I wear tank tops, how about that?'”

She continued, “The sexy thing was hard enough for me to pull off, I did that. But to be naked, is just like, ‘No, I’m good, thank you,’ and at the end of the day, I am here to be wrestler.”

Stratus feuded with Christy Hemme in 2005 after Hemme had been featured in the magazine.