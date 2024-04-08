Trish Stratus Thinks The Highlight Of WWE WrestleMania 40 Was Bayley’s Championship Win

Bayley emerged victorious over IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40 (Night Two) on Sunday night, capturing the WWE Women’s Championship. This impressive victory secured Bayley’s fourth World Title triumph.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus took to Twitter to congratulate Bayley on the win. She wrote,

“What a night!! What a weekend!! It was wild to see Lincoln Financial Field absolutely lose their mind at the end of the show. Even wilder to think that was a typical Monday night back in my day! Awesome stuff!

Highlight of the night was being there for @itsBayleyWWE’s moment. No one deserves that spot, that crowd adulation, that moment more. And, what a match! Bayley and @Iyo_SkyWWE absolutely crushed it. Congrats to both ladies!

Oh, and hey @ianmaxion with the hair and makeup. We finally got to get a sesh in!! Loved this glam!

Shout out to the entire glam squad – you can’t even fathom how hard this team works! And the looks they churned out this weekend – just wow! Truly VIPs of XL!”