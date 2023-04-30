wrestling / News

Trish Stratus, Chelsea Green, Iyo Sky Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

April 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Trish Stratus Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Trish Stratus showing that she’s back in the game and better than ever, Sheamus, Matt Riddle looking on the bright side of life, Chelsea Green, Iyo Sky, Zelina Vega ahead of her appearance on The Bump, Otis, Sheamus, and more. You can check out ome of those picks below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Instagram, Trish Stratus, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading