– During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI.com, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discussed her upcoming title challenge against Tiffany Stratton at WWE Evolution 2025. Below are some highlights.

Trish Stratus on defying expectations by continuing to wrestle at 49 years old: “It’s about continuing to defy expectations. At this stage in my life and career, people love to ask, ‘Why are you still doing this?’ And my answer is simple: because I can. Passion doesn’t have an expiration date.”

On how her return is about proving something to herself: “It’s not just about proving something to the audience or to my opponent – it’s about proving it to myself, and showing my daughter that you don’t have to fit into the box the world tries to put you in. You can evolve, reinvent, and keep showing up, no matter where you are in life. Win, lose, or draw, I want to walk away from this match [at Evolution] with the fans knowing that I gave everything I have – physically, emotionally, spiritually. And if I can inspire even one person to chase their dream a little harder or silence that voice telling them they’re ‘too old’ or ‘past their prime,’ then I’ve already won. It’s not over until you say it’s over.”

Stratus’ thoughts on Tiffany Stratton: “What’s been so cool for me is seeing a little bit of myself in Tiffany’s journey. I was there during her first WrestleMania season, leading up to Elimination Chamber, and even back then, you could tell she had something special. But what I’ve seen since then is real growth – not just as a performer, but as a woman finding her voice in this business. I remember that pressure – having to go out there night after night and prove you do belong. And that’s exactly what Tiffany’s been doing. She’s showing the world that she’s not just style, she’s substance.”

Trish Stratus faces Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship later tonight at WWE Evolution 2025. The premium live event is being held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.