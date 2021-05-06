Tully Blanchard Cuts Promo After AEW Blood & Guts (Video)

The Pinnacle were successful in Blood & Guts on AEW Dynamite, and a post-show video saw the group reacting to their win. AEW posted the following clip on Twitter of Tully Blanchard cutting a promo praising the group after their win over the Inner Circle, which you can see below.

Blanchard started, “What you’re looking at is King of Blood & Guts! These guys right here took everything that the Inner Circle could dish out. And yet, they’re over there waving down, ‘No, no, no, no! We give up, we give up!’ And that’s all it took to get our hands raised. You guys right here, you dug deep inside, you took everything they could dish out, and you walked out on top. That’s the way it is! That’s what it’s about, being on the top! Being at the Pinnacle, that’s what it’s about. Ladies and gentlemen, it is your honor to look at these five guys.”

They then put their hands in, with MJF saying, “Because when you’re in the Pinnacle, you’re always on top!”