wrestling / News
Tully Blanchard Comments On Being Removed As FTR’s Manager, Leaving TV
December 18, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews (via Wrestling Inc), Tully Blanchard spoke about why he stopped appearing on AEW programming before his eventual exit from the company. Blanchard was with AEW from 2019 to 2022.
He said: “Obviously somebody didn’t like what I was doing, or lack of what I was doing.”
He was “fired” by FTR before briefly appearing to manage the Gates of Agony. He then disappeared and Prince Nana took over as their manager.
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Xia Li, Samantha Irvin, More Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- More Backstage Details on Kenny Omega Becoming Ill With Diverticulitis
- Eric Bischoff Discusses CM Punk’s Drawing Power In WWE Compared To AEW
- Kenny Omega Responds To Fan Accusing Him Of Mocking Brock Lesnar’s Diverticulitis