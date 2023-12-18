Tully Blanchard Comments On Being Removed As FTR’s Manager, Leaving TV

In an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews (via Wrestling Inc), Tully Blanchard spoke about why he stopped appearing on AEW programming before his eventual exit from the company. Blanchard was with AEW from 2019 to 2022.

He said: “Obviously somebody didn’t like what I was doing, or lack of what I was doing.”

He was “fired” by FTR before briefly appearing to manage the Gates of Agony. He then disappeared and Prince Nana took over as their manager.