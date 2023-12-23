– During an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard shared a story, recalling late wrestling legend Andre the Giant asking to drink with him at eight o’clock in the morning. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tully Blanchard on Andre the Giant wanting to drink with him early in the morning: “Probably the funniest drinking story that I ever had was, we were flying out of Chicago somewhere, and back in those days you could upgrade your ticket for 25 bucks and sit in first class. So I upgraded my ticket and we were on an 8 o’clock flight somewhere, and so I am sitting next to Andre at 8 o’clock in the morning, I’m tired, been up most of the night, I’m wanting to go to sleep, and he said, ‘You drink with me?’ I said, ‘Andre, it’s 8 in the morning. I can’t drink at 8 in the morning.’ And so he’s drinking coffee and whatever they had to put in his coffee and he looked at me and he said, You drink with me,’ so he ordered me a Bloody Mary and two Bloody Mary’s later I am — it doesn’t take a lot of liquor to get you going at 8 in the morning, and oh my gosh.”

On crashing to sleep after they landed after drinking so much: “And instead of [when we landed] going to the gym and my normal routine, I had to go to bed, it was horrible. Having to drink with Andre at 8:00 in the morning is probably my most horrific story. … Andre could out-drink anybody.”