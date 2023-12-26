– During an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard discussed how former members of The Pinnacle, FTR and Shawn Spears, are trained to lay out matches ahead of time rather than calling them on the fly. He also revealed advice he gave to Brian Cage. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

His thoughts on former members of The Pinnacle, FTR and Shawn Spears: “FTR, they’re a great tag team. Shawn Spears is a very talented wrestler, but they’re trained in a way to do things the way that I couldn’t function. So it’s not necessarily a place where you have a ring general anymore because of the in-depth that goes on beforehand.”

Tully Blanchard on Brian Cage: “Brian has got great potential but, again you gotta do the right stuff at the right time. … The advice that I gave him was ‘You need to be a killer. You look like a killer; you need to be a killer.'”

On The Young Bucks: “The Young Bucks are very talented and they would probably rival FTR.”