Tully Blanchard May Be Done With AEW and ROH Going Forward

As previously reported, Prince Nana appeared on last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV and revealed that he purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises. He then worked as the manager of The Gates of Agony, Brian Cage and Jonathan Gresham instead of Blanchard.

According to Fightful Select, Blanchard was not backstage at the show last night, although there are conflicting reports on why. People are unsure if he missed is travel arrangements or if there was confusing involving travel, however, his prison ministry group was also said to be the reason he wasn’t there. Others said he just didn’t show up.

Either way, talent and staff in ROH who asked were told that Blanchard is basically done with the company. He is not a part of plans for ROH going forward. He previously worked in AEW as a manager for FTR.