Twenty-Six Names Confirmed For Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

– WWE has added twenty-six stars to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania. The company announced on Friday that the following stars are joining Braun Strowman, Colin Jost and Michael Che in the match:

Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3.

This is the sixth year for the Battle Royal, with the previous winners being Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley and Matt Hardy.