Two AEW Shows Listed On Ballot for This Year’s Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards have made this year’s nomination ballets available and AEW is included in two categories. AEW Dynamite is listed under Outstanding Structured Reality Program, while AEW All Access is listed under Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

It should be noted that these are just the nomination ballots and neither show is actually nominated yet. It’s similar to what happened back in 2020 when Dynamite and WWE’s RAW and Smackdown were on the ballots. At that time, none of the shows ended up getting nominated.

The Emmys air on September 18 on FOX.