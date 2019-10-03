Two New Matches Set For ROH Honor United In London

Ring of Honor has announced that two matches have been added to ROH Honor United in London on October 25, including Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe and Jonathan Gresham vs. Jay Briscoe. Here’s a press release:

JAY LETHAL VS. MARK BRISCOE, JONATHAN GRESHAM VS. JAY BRISCOE SIGNED FOR LONDON

Now that Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham have resolved their differences, they are once again focused on winning the ROH World Tag Team Title. They haven’t secured a title shot as of yet, but they will get the tag team champions in the ring in singles matches on the Honor United UK tour stop in London on Oct. 25.

Lethal will take on Mark Briscoe, while Gresham faces Jay Briscoe.

Tension between best friends Lethal and Gresham boiled over and led to them wrestling each other at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sept. 27. After Gresham won the match, he and Lethal embraced and resumed their friendship.

The Briscoes, in the midst of their record 11th reign as ROH World Tag Team Champions, have have had plenty of success in singles matches over the years, especially Jay Briscoe, who is a two-time former ROH World Champion.

The result of these singles matches in London could be a factor in determining whether Lethal and Gresham get a shot at the tag team title down the line.

