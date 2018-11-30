Two New Matches Set For WWE TLC

– WWE has announced two new matches for their upcoming WWE TLC PPV. Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre and Elias vs. Bobby Lashley are set for the show, which takes place on December 14th.

The updated card for the show is below:

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

* SmackDown Women’s Championship TLC Match: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey

* TLC Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

* Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals: Opponents TBD

* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley