Two New Segments Set For Today’s AEW Rampage
May 6, 2022
Two new segments have been added to today’s AEW Rampage. Firstly Mark Sterling announced on Twitter that he and Tony Nese will be on the show to issue a challenge to Danhausen. Additionally, Shawn Spears announced on Twitter that he also will be appearing with a live mic. Don’t forget today’s episode will have a special early start time of 5:30pm ET on TNT due to the NHL Playoffs.
AEW has announced the following lineup for the show:
* Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter
* Hook vs. JD Drake
* Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament
* Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita in the main event
