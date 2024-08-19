wrestling / News

Two Title Matches Set For NJPW Destruction in Kobe

August 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two titles for NJPW Destruction in Kobe on September 29. Tetsuya Naito will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight title against Great-O-Khan. Meanwhile, David Finlay will defend the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against YOSHI-HASHI.

