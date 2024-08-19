wrestling / News
Two Title Matches Set For NJPW Destruction in Kobe
August 19, 2024 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two titles for NJPW Destruction in Kobe on September 29. Tetsuya Naito will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight title against Great-O-Khan. Meanwhile, David Finlay will defend the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against YOSHI-HASHI.
