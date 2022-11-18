Two WWE NXT Debuts Reportedly Coming Soon

A couple of names are reportedly set to make their NXT TV debuts soon. The WON reports that AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan are being “readied” to make their debuts on television soon.

Amrhein, came from Baylor University where she was on the acrobatics and tumbling team, is set to use the name Dani Palmer according to the report. Odugbesan is currently using his real name but that should change soon. He is a shot put star who place third in the NCAA Championships.

There’s no word on specifically when they might make their debuts.