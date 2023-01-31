Tyson Fury Hoping To Get Back In Ring, Says Clash at the Castle 2 May Be Soon

Tyson Fury is hoping to have another WWE match soon, and says that thinks the company is doing a second Clash at the Castle “soon.” Fury, who faced Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019, spoke with Give Me Sport for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On wanting to get back in the ring: “I’m hoping to get back in there soon. They’re doing Clash at the Castle 2 soon I think so I’m looking at maybe getting back in there. I’m looking at taking that heavyweight title for sure. If Roman Reigns vacates or something then maybe me and Drew can finally get that battle on.”

On a fight with Francis Ngannou: “I’m hoping so, I’m very much hoping so. Because if Usyk doesn’t happen like this month coming then I’m going to say right then let’s move on and do Francis Ngannou. And I’m looking to get big Francis in a cage with 4oz gloves on and throw down with him swinging some big bombs. It’s risky because Francis at one point was considered the biggest puncher in combat sports. So with 4oz gloves on all it takes is one punch and it’s all over.”