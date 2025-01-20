UFC Fighter Belal Muhammad Says He Wants To Compete In WWE Royal Rumble

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has competing in the Royal Rumble on his wishlist. Muhammad spoke with Cathy Kelley at UFC 311 and declared his interest in entering the men’s Rumble match, beseeching CM Punk to help him get a spot.

“I’ve been training for this my whole life like I’ve been ready,” Muhammad said (per Fightful). “I’ve been thinking about WWE. I was wrestling off the garage in my house, jumping into the snow; Ladder Matches, I’ve been doing wrestling since I was a kid.”

He continued, “I’m ready to go into the ring, too. So we need to declare for the Rumble. Who do we need to talk to? Punk, help me out, brother, let’s go.”

WWE and the UFC are sibling companies under TKO Group Holdings.