wrestling / News
UFC’s Michael Chandler Recreated Triple H’s Entrance at Fanatics Fest
June 28, 2025 | Posted by
During Fanatics Fest recently, UFC fighter Michael Chandler recreated Triple H’s entrance, complete with water spit. He did the entrance before a signing with fans.
He wrote on Twitter: “My best @tripleh impression at @fanaticsfest. What do you think? Walk On. See you at the top!”
My best @tripleh impression at @fanaticsfest. What do you think?
–
Walk On.
–
See you at the top! pic.twitter.com/799HSQnjxV
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 28, 2025
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Retains Title at WWE Night of Champions Riyadh, Seth Rollins Fails To Cash In Briefcase
- Karrion Kross Calls Sami Zayn a ‘Misdirection Artist’ & ‘Liar’ Ahead of WWE Night of Champions
- Karrion Kross Laughs Off Rumors That He Doesn’t Want To Take Back Bumps
- Ryback Says He Spoke To Kevin Owens, Admits He Jumped To Conclusions Over Podcast Comments