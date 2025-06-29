wrestling / News

UFC’s Michael Chandler Recreated Triple H’s Entrance at Fanatics Fest

June 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Michael Chandler WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

During Fanatics Fest recently, UFC fighter Michael Chandler recreated Triple H’s entrance, complete with water spit. He did the entrance before a signing with fans.

He wrote on Twitter: “My best @tripleh impression at @fanaticsfest. What do you think? Walk On. See you at the top!

