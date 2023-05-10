wrestling / News
Ultimo Dragon To Make In-Ring Appearance For TCW In New Jersey
Ultimo Dragon is set to appear in a rare wrestling appearance for TCW In New Jersey later this month. TCW has announced that the Japanese legend will face Anthony Gangone and Johnny Moran in a three-way match at Rise of the Titans on May 20th in Aberdeen Township. Dragon will be managed by Sonny Onoo.
You can get tickets for the show here. The event is part of a double show that also includes an all-women’s show titled Wrath of the Goddesses.
Moran commented on the bout, as you can see below:
Next Saturday is truly my biggest test to date, I can either slay a legendary dragon or go after what's rightfully mine.#johnnymoran #moran #johnny #followyourbliss #powerlifting #ink #bodybuilding #fitness #tattoos #inkman #tatts #inktattoo #wrestling #trending #viral #olr pic.twitter.com/rPozXCnjfR
— Johnny Moran (@JohnnyMoran_) May 8, 2023
