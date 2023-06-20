– WWE hall of Famer Booker T has announced that Zilla Fatu, the son of late former WWE Superstar Umaga, is set to make his pro wrestling debut next month at Reality of Wrestling’s Summer of Champions IX. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 15. It will be held at the Humble Civic Center in Humble, Texas.

Zilla’s father, Edward Smith Fatu (aka Umaga), tragically passed away in 2009 at 36 years old. Zilla started training in pro wrestling last year under Booker T. Zilla Fatu is the cousin of WWE Superstars The Usos and Solo Sikoa, and the nephew of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.