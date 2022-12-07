wrestling / News

Zilla Fatu, the Son of Umaga, Is Now Training To Be A Wrestler

December 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Umaga My First Job Armando Alejandro Estrada Image Credit: WWE

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling school has announced that Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, is now training there to be a wrestler. Zilla’s father wrestled from 1995 until his passing in December 2009.

The post reads: Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu. His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Umaga, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading