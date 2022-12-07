wrestling / News
Zilla Fatu, the Son of Umaga, Is Now Training To Be A Wrestler
December 7, 2022 | Posted by
Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling school has announced that Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, is now training there to be a wrestler. Zilla’s father wrestled from 1995 until his passing in December 2009.
The post reads: Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu. His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey.
Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu.
His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey. pic.twitter.com/uBmPqpznqF
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) December 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Responds to Vince Russo Questioning Seth Rollins as a Potential WWE Hall of Famer
- FTR Respond to The Usos Being Named No. 1 Tag Team of 2022 by PWI
- Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham
- Jim Ross Discusses The British Bulldog’s Surprising Return To WWE In Attitude Era, Vince’s Possible Motivation