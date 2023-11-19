wrestling / News

The Undertaker Receives the First Bill Apter Legacy Award

November 19, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
The Undertaker, Biography: WWE Legends Image Credit: WWE

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently presented The Undertaker with the first Bill Apter Legacy Award to celebrate his own wrestling legacy as well as Apter’s 51 years in wrestling journalism. Apter conferred the honor in a recent interview with The Undertaker where the pair discussed unrealized matches during his career, Sting’s eventual retirement, and more. You can find some highlight clips from the interview below.


