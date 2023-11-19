wrestling / News
The Undertaker Receives the First Bill Apter Legacy Award
November 19, 2023 | Posted by
Sportskeeda Wrestling recently presented The Undertaker with the first Bill Apter Legacy Award to celebrate his own wrestling legacy as well as Apter’s 51 years in wrestling journalism. Apter conferred the honor in a recent interview with The Undertaker where the pair discussed unrealized matches during his career, Sting’s eventual retirement, and more. You can find some highlight clips from the interview below.