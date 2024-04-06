Undertaker Inducts Muhammad Ali Into WWE Hall of Fame, Rock Presented With People’s Championship

The Undertaker appeared to induct Muhammad Ali into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, an induction that saw The Rock be presented with Ali’s People’s Championship. Friday’s ceremony saw the Dead Man make an appearance to induct the late boxing icon and WrestleMania celebrity into the Hall of Fame.

Taker gave the stage to Ali’s widow, Lonnie Williams, who gave the Hall of Fame speech on her husband’s behalf. During the speech, she talked about how when The Rock was going to take on the nickname of The People’s Champion, he spoke with Ali and asked his blessing. Lonnie then presented Rock with a custom People’s Championship.

Muhammad Ali's wife, Lonnie, tells a story about @TheRock asking her husband for permission to use the monicker "The People's Champ" then awards him The People's Championship. 🙏#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/7NtQWwAayW — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024