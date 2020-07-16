WWE Announces More Details for ‘Tales From the Deadman’ Episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride

– As previously reported, WWE is set to air a new bonus episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride on Sunday, July 19 after Extreme Rules. WWE.com released more details on the bonus episode, “Tales from the Deadman,” which will be narrated by Timothy Olyphant and feature some never-before-seen animation. You can read the full announcement below.

Undertaker: The Last Ride returns with “Tales from The Deadman”

You thought you’d seen the last Last Ride? Think again.

The critically-acclaimed WWE Network series returns this Sunday as Undertaker shares even more stories from his legendary career on Undertaker: The Last Ride: Tales from the Deadman, narrated by Emmy-nominated actor and producer Timothy Olyphant.

Get ready for some incredible behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the man himself, as Undertaker recalls stories about the origins of his character, his experience on an infamous plane ride, and even that time he fought The Godfather over a hat, all accompanied by never-before-seen animation.

Don’t miss the return of Undertaker: The Last Ride, as “Tales from The Deadman” premieres this Sunday, streaming immediately following The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, only on WWE Network.