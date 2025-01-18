– AEW announced two new matchups for tonight’s Maximum Carnage edition of AEW Collision. The team of The Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly) will face Shane Taylor Promotions’ Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, & Shawn Dean in a trios match. You can see the match announcement below.

Tonight’s AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage airs via tape delay on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels

* The Death Riders & The Learning Tree vs. Cope, FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs & The Outrunners

* Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart

* The Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, & Shawn Dean)

* The Murder Machines (Brian Cage and Lance Archer) vs. Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin)